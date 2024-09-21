Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ESPR. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

ESPR opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 22.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 26.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 32,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 115.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,128,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 45.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

