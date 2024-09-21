Evercore ISI Increases Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $205.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $191.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $193.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.77.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $151.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 0.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $161.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth $78,719,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,374,000 after buying an additional 336,976 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,461.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,849,000 after buying an additional 234,446 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,341,000 after buying an additional 229,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,030,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,658,000 after buying an additional 228,457 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

