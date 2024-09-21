Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Evergy stock opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. Evergy has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $62.24.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the second quarter worth approximately $851,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Evergy by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Evergy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

