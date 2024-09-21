Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Lowered to $149.00 at UBS Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $157.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.76.

NYSE:XOM opened at $115.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.88 and a 200 day moving average of $115.33. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

