FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to 16.800-17.400 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $16.80-$17.40 EPS.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $3.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $465.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,273. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.58. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $391.84 and a 1-year high of $488.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total value of $452,839.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $294,324.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,166,986. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.67.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

