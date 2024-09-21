FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.22 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22), Briefing.com reports. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx updated its FY25 guidance to $20.00-21.00 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 20.000-21.000 EPS.

FedEx Trading Down 15.2 %

NYSE:FDX traded down $45.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.64. 17,455,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,961. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 over the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.84.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

