Feng-Ming Wang Sells 4,301 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $230,275.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,806,675.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Feng-Ming Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ambarella alerts:

On Wednesday, September 4th, Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,382 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $245,479.64.

Ambarella Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $54.40 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $65.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AMBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMBA

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 62.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 13,576.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 22.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.