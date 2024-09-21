Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
Fidelity Metaverse ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ FMET opened at $29.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 million, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of -1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $32.10.
Fidelity Metaverse ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Metaverse ETF
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.