First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FFWM shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on First Foundation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $6.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $382.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.33. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 1.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Foundation will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

