Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £197.72 ($261.19).

Several analysts have issued reports on FLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £220 ($290.62) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £213 ($281.37) to £207 ($273.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £186 ($245.71) to £188 ($248.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

LON:FLTR opened at £171.50 ($226.55) on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of £120.20 ($158.78) and a 1 year high of £179.80 ($237.52). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is £158.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £156.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of £30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,040.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

