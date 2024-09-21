Foran Mining (TSE:FOM) Lifted to Moderate Buy at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Foran Mining (TSE:FOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Foran Mining Trading Up 1.8 %

TSE:FOM opened at C$4.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.77. Foran Mining has a 52 week low of C$3.39 and a 52 week high of C$4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -133.67 and a beta of 3.82.

