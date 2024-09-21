Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Lowered to $58.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.79.

Shares of FCX opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

