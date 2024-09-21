Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Sells $1,779,101.44 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 10,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $1,779,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,367 shares in the company, valued at $14,352,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

On Thursday, September 19th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 4,956 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $855,901.20.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $174.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,342.62 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.67. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.15 and a 52-week high of $176.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $97,829,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,747,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,832,000 after buying an additional 516,942 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,323,000 after buying an additional 240,622 shares during the last quarter. Teca Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,893,000. Finally, Linonia Partnership LP increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,395,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,329,000 after buying an additional 185,077 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GWRE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $141.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.69.

Read Our Latest Report on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.