Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Dbs Bank

Dbs Bank began coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HAL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.17.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,879 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,827 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 26,127 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,736 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

