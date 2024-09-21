Hayden Brown Sells 9,444 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CEO Hayden Brown sold 9,444 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $99,823.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,178,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,460,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, September 16th, Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $200,200.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Hayden Brown sold 31,506 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $304,032.90.

Upwork stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $193.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.05 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,996,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,115,000 after buying an additional 770,088 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 32.9% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 3,320,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,700,000 after buying an additional 822,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,424,000 after acquiring an additional 389,006 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 679,028 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

