HC Wainwright Lowers BriaCell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) Price Target to C$15.00

BriaCell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.51% from the stock’s previous close.
BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at C$10.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$168.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 129.63 and a quick ratio of 128.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.60. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$3.50 and a 12 month high of C$15.75.
About BriaCell Therapeutics
