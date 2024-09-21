HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OPK has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OPKO Health

OPKO Health Trading Down 6.9 %

OPKO Health stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.64. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.70 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OPKO Health will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,508,603 shares in the company, valued at $93,434,097.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 736,644 shares of company stock worth $23,874,134. Corporate insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 44,422,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,528,000 after acquiring an additional 39,486,490 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 349.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 271,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 211,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.