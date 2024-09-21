HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.21. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $237.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.95.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $95.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth $34,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 27.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

