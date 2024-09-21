Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HGV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

