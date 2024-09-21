HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $625.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.79.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $526.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $489.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $566.48. HubSpot has a one year low of $407.23 and a one year high of $693.85. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.82, a PEG ratio of 3,140.82 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total transaction of $14,671,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,348,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,618,983.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,012 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,253. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 14.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in HubSpot by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 17.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 19.5% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

