ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $379.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.60.

ICON Public stock opened at $303.07 on Thursday. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $221.20 and a 52 week high of $347.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.39.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ICON Public will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the first quarter worth $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 22.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth $59,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

