ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ICLR. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $379.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded ICON Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $351.60.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ICLR

ICON Public Stock Performance

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $303.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.39. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $221.20 and a 52 week high of $347.72. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ICON Public by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ICON Public by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in ICON Public by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in ICON Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICON Public

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.