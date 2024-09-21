Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives $137.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.33.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Ingredion stock opened at $134.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.12. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $137.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,024,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,024,857.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,045 shares of company stock worth $3,482,491. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 102.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.8% during the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 6.3% during the first quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank lifted its position in Ingredion by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

