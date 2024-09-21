Insider Buying: Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) Director Acquires $27,200.40 in Stock

Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Schuyler acquired 90,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Forza X1 Stock Down 11.3 %

Forza X1 stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Forza X1, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. The company has a current ratio of 14.62, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Forza X1 Company Profile

Forza X1, Inc focuses on designing, developing, and manufacturing electric boats in the United States. It intends to offer its products through a vertically integrated direct-to-consumer system. Forza X1, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, Florida.

