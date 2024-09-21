Insider Buying: Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) Director Acquires $27,200.40 in Stock

Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZAGet Free Report) Director Kevin Schuyler acquired 90,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Forza X1 Stock Down 11.3 %

Forza X1 stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Forza X1, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. The company has a current ratio of 14.62, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Forza X1 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forza X1, Inc focuses on designing, developing, and manufacturing electric boats in the United States. It intends to offer its products through a vertically integrated direct-to-consumer system. Forza X1, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Further Reading

