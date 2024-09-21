Insider Buying: Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG) Director Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUGGet Free Report) Director Forrester Clark bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of C$347.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48. Fury Gold Mines Limited has a 12-month low of C$1.00 and a 12-month high of C$3.55.

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

