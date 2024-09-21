Insider Buying: Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG) Director Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG – Get Free Report) Director Forrester Clark bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00.
Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of C$347.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48. Fury Gold Mines Limited has a 12-month low of C$1.00 and a 12-month high of C$3.55.
Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO)
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.