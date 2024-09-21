Insider Selling: AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Major Shareholder Sells $117,300.00 in Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $117,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,410,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,957,194.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Zhijian Lu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $119,100.00.
- On Monday, August 26th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $108,000.00.
- On Friday, August 23rd, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $108,300.00.
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $108,900.00.
- On Monday, August 19th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $107,700.00.
AvePoint Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $11.94 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45.
Institutional Trading of AvePoint
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 12.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in AvePoint by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on AVPT. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.
AvePoint Company Profile
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
