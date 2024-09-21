Insider Selling: B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTOGet Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total value of C$45,300.00.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of BTO opened at C$4.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.75. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.18 and a twelve month high of C$4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -28.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.21.

B2Gold (TSE:BTOGet Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of C$673.95 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.6237337 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark downgraded B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC set a C$3.30 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on B2Gold

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for B2Gold (TSE:BTO)

