Insider Selling: BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Sells 15,894 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $260,820.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,317,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,773,555.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BCAT opened at $16.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $17.18.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2871 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
