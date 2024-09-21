Insider Selling: BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Sells 15,894 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $260,820.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,317,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,773,555.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCAT opened at $16.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2871 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCAT. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 47,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

