Insider Selling: Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Insider Sells A$668,560.88 in Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Free Report) insider Dig Howitt sold 2,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$288.92 ($195.22), for a total transaction of A$668,560.88 ($451,730.32).
Cochlear Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24.
Cochlear Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a positive change from Cochlear’s previous Final dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Cochlear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.21%.
About Cochlear
Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cochlear
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.