Insider Selling: Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Insider Sells A$668,560.88 in Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Free Report) insider Dig Howitt sold 2,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$288.92 ($195.22), for a total transaction of A$668,560.88 ($451,730.32).

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a positive change from Cochlear’s previous Final dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Cochlear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.21%.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

