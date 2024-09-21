Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Sells $179,863,765.00 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,546,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $179,863,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,393,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL opened at $117.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.26. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,054,000 after acquiring an additional 647,192 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $835,946,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,458,000 after purchasing an additional 520,677 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,276,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,771,000 after purchasing an additional 51,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

