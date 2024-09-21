Insider Selling: Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) SVP Sells $285,552.00 in Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) SVP Jeffery Darby sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $285,552.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffery Darby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of Dorman Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total transaction of $159,572.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of Dorman Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total value of $146,972.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of Dorman Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $138,572.00.

Dorman Products Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $115.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.92. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $502.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth about $23,298,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 73.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,316,000 after buying an additional 119,707 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter worth approximately $10,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,032,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $292,282,000 after buying an additional 41,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 404.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 39,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 31,387 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DORM shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, June 14th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

