Insider Selling: Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Director Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,585.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $60.94 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $2,940,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $3,349,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNF. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Financial

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.