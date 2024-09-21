Insider Selling: Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) Insider Sells £270,000.06 in Stock

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Burns sold 86,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.13), for a total transaction of £270,000.06 ($356,671.15).

Hollywood Bowl Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Hollywood Bowl Group stock opened at GBX 312 ($4.12) on Friday. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 227 ($3.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 355 ($4.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £535.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,560.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 319.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 323.25.

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

