Insider Selling: Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) Insider Sells £270,000.06 in Stock

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Burns sold 86,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.13), for a total transaction of £270,000.06 ($356,671.15).
Hollywood Bowl Group Trading Down 1.1 %
Hollywood Bowl Group stock opened at GBX 312 ($4.12) on Friday. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 227 ($3.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 355 ($4.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £535.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,560.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 319.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 323.25.
About Hollywood Bowl Group
