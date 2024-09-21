Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Insider Sells 2,461 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $644.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $636.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $631.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $180.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Intuit

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 93,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,137,000 after purchasing an additional 42,685 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $786,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,334,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,067,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in Intuit by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 31,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.37.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.