Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells $218,100.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $218,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,535,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

On Monday, September 9th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $200,799.50.

On Thursday, August 1st, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50.

On Monday, July 15th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $37.20 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a PE ratio of 310.03 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.