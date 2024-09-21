Insider Selling: Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CEO Sells $61,270.00 in Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 6,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $61,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Jennifer Hyman sold 4,544 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $54,346.24.

NASDAQ:RENT opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.08. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $41.81.

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($4.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.86) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($8.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -19.08 EPS for the current year.

RENT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENT. CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 545,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 411,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

