Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells $548,602.37 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 59,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $548,602.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,258,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,689,402.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Snap Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Snap stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. Research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.76.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
