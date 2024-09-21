Insider Selling: Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Sells $83,724.35 in Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $83,724.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,746.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $33.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.88.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $54.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 93.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

