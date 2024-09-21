Insider Selling: Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Sells $83,724.35 in Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $83,724.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,746.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $33.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.88.
Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $54.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.
Read Our Latest Report on Southern First Bancshares
About Southern First Bancshares
Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Southern First Bancshares
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.