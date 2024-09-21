Insider Selling: Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) Insider Sells C$29,750.00 in Stock

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) insider Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$29,750.00.
Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 13th, Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. sold 483,000 shares of Talon Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$43,470.00.
- On Friday, September 6th, Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. sold 500,000 shares of Talon Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00.
- On Tuesday, July 9th, Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. sold 349,844 shares of Talon Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total transaction of C$45,899.53.
Talon Metals Price Performance
Shares of Talon Metals stock opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Talon Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.08 and a 1-year high of C$0.31.
Talon Metals Company Profile
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
