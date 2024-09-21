Insider Selling: Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) Insider Sells C$29,750.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2024

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLOGet Free Report) insider Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$29,750.00.

Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 13th, Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. sold 483,000 shares of Talon Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$43,470.00.
  • On Friday, September 6th, Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. sold 500,000 shares of Talon Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 9th, Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. sold 349,844 shares of Talon Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total transaction of C$45,899.53.

Talon Metals Price Performance

Shares of Talon Metals stock opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Talon Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.08 and a 1-year high of C$0.31.

Talon Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Talon Metals (TSE:TLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.