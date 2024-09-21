Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3239 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

BATS IMFL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.84. The company had a trading volume of 34,194 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $480.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.80.

About Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

