Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3239 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.
Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
BATS IMFL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.84. The company had a trading volume of 34,194 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $480.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.80.
About Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF
