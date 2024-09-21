iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 220,280 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 47% compared to the average volume of 150,271 call options.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth $615,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,634,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 410,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 195,473 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 283.8% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 592,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 438,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 168,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 20,595 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

