Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OGE. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

NYSE:OGE opened at $40.71 on Thursday. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.38.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $662.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in OGE Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,829,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,103,000 after buying an additional 150,797 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,815,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,878,000 after purchasing an additional 139,872 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,453,000 after purchasing an additional 531,730 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,873,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,435,000 after purchasing an additional 59,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,274,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

