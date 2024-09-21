Jefferies Financial Group Raises Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Price Target to $375.00

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $331.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Corpay to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $334.58.

Shares of CPAY opened at $307.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Corpay has a one year low of $220.39 and a one year high of $319.94.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.84 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corpay will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPAY. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corpay by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Corpay by 21.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Corpay by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

