Jeffrey M. Schweitzer Sells 4,541 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $130,553.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,876.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Univest Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

UVSP stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a market cap of $830.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Univest Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $120.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Univest Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 10.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on UVSP. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Stories

