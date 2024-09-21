JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.80.
JELD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
JELD opened at $15.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12.
JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.
