JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) to Underweight

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $337.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $300.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.90.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $368.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $374.46 and its 200-day moving average is $346.94. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $260.13 and a one year high of $401.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 267 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,810.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $376.18 per share, with a total value of $100,440.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,810.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 12.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the second quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

