Lancaster Colony’s (LANC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LANC. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lancaster Colony from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.75.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $181.80 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $215.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.90 and its 200 day moving average is $189.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.35.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.06). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $452.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 74.69%.

In related news, Director Elliot K. Fullen acquired 3,000 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.00 per share, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 115.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

