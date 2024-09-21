Larry Marshall Buys 20,000 Shares of Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) Stock

Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN – Get Free Report) insider Larry Marshall acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.59 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$71,880.00 ($48,567.57).
Nanosonics Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 6.16.
Nanosonics Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nanosonics
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Nanosonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.