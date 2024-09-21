Larry Marshall Buys 20,000 Shares of Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) Stock

Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN – Get Free Report) insider Larry Marshall acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.59 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$71,880.00 ($48,567.57).

Nanosonics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Nanosonics Company Profile

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infection prevention company in Australia and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its related consumables and accessories, as well as research, develops, and commercialize of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies.

