Las Vegas Sands Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 22,621 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 32% compared to the typical daily volume of 17,077 call options.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.3 %

LVS opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 833,487 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,882,000 after buying an additional 191,805 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 346.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,692 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,838 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1,695.0% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 359,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,886,000 after acquiring an additional 339,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands



Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

