Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON LTG opened at GBX 72.90 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £577.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1,822.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.28. Learning Technologies Group has a 1 year low of GBX 58.62 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 90.13 ($1.19). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 71.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 78.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 0.45 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. The company operates in two segments, Content & Services and Software & Platforms. Its software and platforms include Gomo, a cloud-based HTML5 e-learning authoring distribution and video platform; Rustici Software, which offers software and expertise to help companies create, distribute, manage, and play e-learning-compliant content; PeopleFluent, an integrated talent management and learning solution; and Affirmity that provides a portfolio of software, consulting services, and blended learning solutions.

